Project Food, Land, and People Workshop

to Google Calendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Ages: 16 and up Cost: FREE

This is a hands-on workshop where participants will learn interdisciplinary lessons on topics connecting people, the land we live on and the food that sustains us. This 6 hour workshop counts towards NC Environmental Educator’s Certifi cation and Continuing

Education Credits for Criteria I. This workshop is FREE.

A Workbook or CD can be purchased the day of the workshop for $30 each.

Info
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Outdoor
910-341-0075
to Google Calendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Project Food, Land, and People Workshop - 2018-02-02 09:00:00