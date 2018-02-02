Project Food, Land, and People Workshop
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Ages: 16 and up Cost: FREE
This is a hands-on workshop where participants will learn interdisciplinary lessons on topics connecting people, the land we live on and the food that sustains us. This 6 hour workshop counts towards NC Environmental Educator’s Certifi cation and Continuing
Education Credits for Criteria I. This workshop is FREE.
A Workbook or CD can be purchased the day of the workshop for $30 each.
