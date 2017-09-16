Princesses Wear Pants - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. In their debut children's picture book, Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim team up for a savvy, imaginative story that celebrates fashion and girl power. Join the unflappable Princess Penelope Pineapple as she finds a clever way to get the job done while staying true to herself. Activities to follow.
