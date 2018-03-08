Preschool Math and Science Program
NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
3:30pm. Myrtle Grove Library. Play, learn, and explore with your child. Math and science concepts will be introduced through interactive story times, hands-on science experiments and exploration stations. This program is designed for children between the ages of 3-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at www.nhclibrary.org.
Info
Education & Learning, Kids & Family