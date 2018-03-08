Preschool Math and Science Program
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
10am. Cape Fear Museum. Play, learn, and explore with your child. Math and science concepts will be introduced through interactive story times, hands-on science experiments and exploration stations. This program is designed for children between the ages of 3-6. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required at www.nhclibrary.org.
Education & Learning, Kids & Family