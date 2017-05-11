Preschool Math and Science Program

Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

10am. Cape Fear Museum. New Hanover County Libraries presents PreK Math and Science at Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington. Intended for kids ages 3 to 6, math and science concepts are introduced through interactive story times, hands on science experiments, and exploration stations.

