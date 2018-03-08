Preparing Your Child for High School and College

Hill School of Wilmington 3240 Burnt Mill Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

6pm. Hill School of Wilmington. This free workshop educates parents on steps they can take to help ensure a smooth transition into high school and post-secondary education, and includes strategies to empower learning disabled students. Register at www.hillschoolofwilmington.org.

Hill School of Wilmington 3240 Burnt Mill Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
