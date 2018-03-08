Preparing Your Child for High School and College
Hill School of Wilmington 3240 Burnt Mill Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
6pm. Hill School of Wilmington. This free workshop educates parents on steps they can take to help ensure a smooth transition into high school and post-secondary education, and includes strategies to empower learning disabled students. Register at www.hillschoolofwilmington.org.
Info
Hill School of Wilmington 3240 Burnt Mill Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Education & Learning