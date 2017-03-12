Potty Training Workshop

The Bump & Beyond 890 S. Kerr Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

3-4pm. The Bump and Beyond. Is potty training one of your goals for 2017? Come learn more about the process, including how to prepare, get your child excited, and tell if he or she is ready to start. $15 per couple. Children are welcome. Please call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to reserve a space as spots are very limited.

Info

The Bump & Beyond 890 S. Kerr Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map

Kids & Family

