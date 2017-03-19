Potty Training Class for Kids
The Bump & Beyond 890 S. Kerr Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
3:30-4:30pm. Bump and Beyond. Potty training your child in 2017? Come get your child excited for the experience through a class with their peers while you get potty training support from a professional and other families. This is a 3-week class and costs $30. Please call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up as spots are extremely limited.
