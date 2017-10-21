Port Brunswick Days
Brunswick Town 8884 St. Philip's Rd. SE, Winnabow, North Carolina 28479
10am-4pm. Brunswick Town. Features living historians dressed in 18th century attire demonstrating what life was like in this early port town on the lower Cape Fear. Visitors will have the opportunity to try their hand at the militia drill, take a turn in the stocks and pillory, dip their own beeswax candle, and more.
Info
Brunswick Town 8884 St. Philip's Rd. SE, Winnabow, North Carolina 28479 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family