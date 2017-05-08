Pop Up Library
Castle Hayne Northern Regional Park 4700 Old Ave, Castle Hayne, North Carolina 28429
10am. Castle Hayne Northern Regional Park. We're taking the library outside! Come see what we have to offer: Get a library card. Check out books. Storytime for young children @ 10:30 & book making activity. Activities for school age children provided by NHC Parks & Gardens and Cape Fear Museum. Get your eBook questions answered. NHC Board of Elections will be there to register voters and answer questions.
