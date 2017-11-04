Polish Festival
St. Stanislaus Church 4849 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, North Carolina 28429
11am. St. Stanislaus Church. The 20th Annual Polish Festival at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Castle Hayne, NC, features authentic foods including kielbasa, pierogi, and golombki, plus drinks and an array of sweets, polka dancing, crafts, raffle, live and silent auctions, and a variety of entertainment for children. Special guest performance by The Chardon Polka Band, from Ohio.
Info
St. Stanislaus Church 4849 Castle Hayne Road, Castle Hayne, North Carolina 28429 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family