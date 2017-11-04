11am. St. Stanislaus Church. The 20th Annual Polish Festival at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Castle Hayne, NC, features authentic foods including kielbasa, pierogi, and golombki, plus drinks and an array of sweets, polka dancing, crafts, raffle, live and silent auctions, and a variety of entertainment for children. Special guest performance by The Chardon Polka Band, from Ohio.