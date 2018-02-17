Polar Plunge 5k and 1 Mile All Abilities Fun Walk
Kure Beach 100 Fort Fisher Blvd., Kure Beach, North Carolina 28449
11am. Kure Beach. Help support local Special Olympics athletes by participating in the 5K, 1 Mile walk or by taking a chilling plunge into the Atlantic Ocean. 100% of the money raised goes directly to support Special Olympics New Hanover County. We encourage race participants to dress up. Live music, food vendors, raffle and silent auction, and car show make this a one-of-a-kind special event not to be missed!
