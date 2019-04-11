Black History Hike

to Google Calendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00

MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

From the MLK, participants will travel on Church Streets and them N on 7th to Red Cross where participants will learn about the African-American newspaper edited and published by Alex Manly and many other Black history sites. The Hike will follow 7th Street N. to Red Cross and loop on 6th Street S. back to the MLK Center. Please park in the MLK parking lot.

Info

MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor
910-254-0907
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - Black History Hike - 2019-04-11 10:00:00