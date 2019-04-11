Black History Hike
MLK Center 401 S. 8th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
From the MLK, participants will travel on Church Streets and them N on 7th to Red Cross where participants will learn about the African-American newspaper edited and published by Alex Manly and many other Black history sites. The Hike will follow 7th Street N. to Red Cross and loop on 6th Street S. back to the MLK Center. Please park in the MLK parking lot.
Education & Learning, Outdoor