Pleasure Island Day of Hope "Toes in the Sand"

8:30am. Carolina Beach Boardwalk Gazebo. Come join us as we walk to raise funds and create awareness for cancer. Proceeds will benefit our Community residents who are going through their cancer journey and may need financial assistance along with a donation to the New Hanover Regional Pink Ribbon Project. The morning’s walk will energize you with approximately 2 miles of peaceful serenity along Carolina Beach. Stand ready to wear your pink with pride by donating and wearing T-shirts and pink bracelets available during this event. Register at www.dayofhopepi.org.