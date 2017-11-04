Pleasure Island After Hours - Family Games Time
NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
2pm. Pleasure Island Library. Join us at the Pleasure Island Branch for a fun-filled afternoon of games! Choose from a variety of board games in celebration of International Games Week. This FREE event is open to all ages. No registration necessary! Pleasure Island Library will close as usual at 1:00 pm and reopen @ 2:00 pm for the event. Call 798-6385 for more details.
Info
NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428 View Map
Kids & Family