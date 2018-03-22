Playtime!
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Daily, through 9/1/18. Cape Fear Museum presents Play Time!, an exhibit that explores how we play, create, and use our imagination as children and adults. The display includes items from the museum’s historic toy collection and hands-on activities ranging from creating art to playing dress-up.
