Playtime! Preview Party

5:30pm. Cape Fear Museum. Cape Fear Museum’s newest exhibit, PlayTime! opens March 16, 2018. Explore how we play, create, and use our imagination as children and adults. PlayTime! features a selection of objects from the Museum’s historic toy collection and hands-on activities ranging from creating art to playing dress up. Enjoy an evening of games, board-game-themed cocktails, live music, and more. Members $20; Non-Members $30.