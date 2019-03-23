Pizza Putt

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

It's the adult's turn to play! Bring your friends, play putt-putt, drink free beer, and eat pizza all at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington. Pizza Putt is one of the Children’s Museum’s annual fundraisers and all proceeds benefit the Museum. We compile Wilmington's best local craft beer and pizza for attendees to experience. Pizza Putt gives you an excuse to enjoy some of life’s greatest pleasures all at the same time – Pizza, Beer, and Golf (well, it’s putt-putt but who’s checking)! Don’t miss this year’s Pizza Putt! Must be 21 years or older to participate.

Info

The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
910-254-3534
