On Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m., The Children's Museum of Wilmington will once again be transformed into an 18-hole mini golf course with pizza and beer! This year we're back and better than ever with MORE BEER and MORE PIZZA!

Join us for our 5th Annual Pizza Putt fundraiser by getting a hole-in-one in the Teddy Bear Hospital while eating some delicious local pizza. There will be 18 holes of fun with an outdoor beer garden in the courtyard.

We can't wait to see you at the CHEESIEST event of the year!!!

Must be 21 to participate.

Ticket prices:

Early bird (before March 5)-- $20

Advance (after March 5)-- $25

At the door-- $30