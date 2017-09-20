Pirate Crafts and Treasure Maps

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428

3:30pm. Pleasure Island Library. Arrr mateys! Sail down to the Pleasure Island Library for an afternoon of pirate activities. We'll make hats, create our own treasure maps, and embark on a scavenger hunt! Buccaneers aged 5-12 welcome! No registration be required for this free program!

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
