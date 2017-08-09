Pipe Cleaner Skyscraper Challenge

NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428

2pm. Pleasure Island Library. Calling all future architects! Combine logic and critical thinking skills to build the tallest skyscraper with a limited number of pipe cleaners. Kids ages 5-12 are welcome! No registration required. Contact Miss Meaghan with any questions mweiner@nhcgov.com or 910-798-6385

Info
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
