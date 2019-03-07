Pints for Preservation
Wilmington Brewing Company 824 S Kerr Ave , City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
Join us at Wilmington Brewing Company on March 7th for Pints for Preservation. The brewery will generously donate $1 for each beer sold back to the Bellamy Mansion Museum and Historic Wilmington Foundation for community programs. Wilmington Brewing Company is located at 824 Kerr Avenue in Wilmington. The event is free and open to the public.
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink