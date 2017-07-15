Pig the Pug and Pig the Winner - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. Join Pig the Pug as he learns lessons the hard way with his footlong playmate Trevor by his side. Young readers will love the irresistibly quirky and funny illustrations that are paired with a relatable lesson of learning to share with others. Activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings