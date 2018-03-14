4pm. Myrtle Grove Library. March 14th is Pi Day (3.14 - 03/14... get it? It's a math joke) and we're celebrating Pi with pie! Here's how you can help us celebrate: Check out a cookbook with pie recipes, Make a pie using a recipe from a NHCPL cookbook, Bring in the pie to share with other Pi Day cooks, Eat lots of pie with us! Please register so we know how many pies (or tarts… or quiches… we’re not picky!) to expect. NHCPL will provide plates, napkins, forks, pie servers, etc. Library staff will copy recipes to share so you can recreate your favorite pie at home. Please bring a pie so you can eat the pies. (No free pies on Pi Day - earn your pie by baking one!)