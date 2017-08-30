Peter and the Starcatchers
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
8pm. Thalian Hall. Opera House Theatre Company presents Peter and the Starcatcher live on stage. Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, the musical sets sail on a magical voyage to answer the century-old question: How did Peter Pan become the Boy Who Never Grew Up? The company of a dozen actors plays more than 100 characters as pirates, shipwrecks, mermaids, and magic set the stage for an absurdly funny, fantastical romp through the Neverland you never knew. Contact 632-2285 for ticket information.
Info
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance