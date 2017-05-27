Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble. Join us as we read a brand new story from New York Times bestselling author-illustrator team James and Kimberly Dean where Pete the Cat is learning a new dance --- the Cool Cat Boogie! Activities to follow. Call 509-1880 for details.

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings

