Patio Party

5-8pm. Cape Fear Museum. celebrate the opening of the Smithsonian Institute's traveling exhibit, Pools, Patios and the Invention of the American Backyard. Enjoy retro cocktails, grilled cuisine, and mid-century era tunes in Cape Fear Museum Park. Participants can view the exhibit of vintage photographs, historic drawings, and period advertisements, revealing how the suburban backyard became such an integral part of American pop culture. Visit www.capefearmuseum.com for ticket information.