Paper Football Bowl
NHC Public Library Carolina Beach 300 Cape Fear Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
3:30-5pm. Pleasure Island Library. Are you ready for some (paper) football?! Little hands can practice fine motor skills while coloring and flicking pre-made footballs. Older kids can practice folding, designing, and launching their own. Ages 6-12 welcome. No registration is required for this free program!
