Our Plastic World: A Community Conversation

Ever wonder what happens to plastic that gets thrown away? How does plastic trash affect our ocean ecosystem? Take part in a lively talk on the impact of plastics in our oceans. Bonnie Monteleone of the Plastic Ocean Project, Inc. will discuss marine plastics, screen the film “A Plastic Ocean” (22 min.), and take questions from the audience. Visitors will also view a large sculpture made of marine plastic trash that will make you ask, “What can I do?” Ms. Monteleone will help answer that question and share information on how individuals can make a difference in this global fight.