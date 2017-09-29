Organ Recital, Jacob Montgomery

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 16 N 16th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401

Organ Recital, Jacob Montgomery

Friday, September 29 at 7:30 PM

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 16th & Market, Wilmington

www.spechurch.com, 910-762-4578

Beginning his schooling as a pianist, Montgomery began studying organ in 2014. He was awarded his Colleague certification from the American Guild of Organists and served as organist at the Memorial Baptist Church of Greenville, NC. This is a free concert.

https://www.facebook.com/events/118622772193846

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 16 N 16th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-762-4578
