Organ Recital Celebrating the Reformation
St. Paul's Lutheran Church 12 N 6th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina
Celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with great music written during the Reformation or commemorating this monumental event in history. Much of the music focuses directly on Martin Luther, but great chorales and organ music of Bach also will be featured on St. Paul's Lutheran magnificent Casavant pipe organ. Organists from throughout the region will perform.
