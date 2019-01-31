Open House for Prospective Students

× Expand MGCS Students at Myrtle Grove Christian School

Not sure if your current school provides your child the best opportunities? We invite you to explore your educational options at our drop-in open house on Jan. 31 from 9 am- 12 pm & 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Our doors are open for you to see the possibilities at Myrtle Grove Christian School.

Our students thrive in a nurturing Christian environment where we offer an excellent academic program grounded in biblical principles. Our program is designed to help children grow mentally, physically, socially, and spiritually: to empower them to have an abundant life, "full till it overflows."

WE OFFER: