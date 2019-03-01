Open House at Dockside Pediatrics

× Expand Dockside Pediatrics Drs. Marc Yandle and Nathan Cook look forward to meeting you at their Open House on March 1, from 3-6 pm.

Dockside Pediatrics, Wilmington’s first and only pediatric practice to embrace the direct primary care (DPC) model, will celebrate its One-Year Anniversary with a ribbon cutting and open house. The event will be March 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at their office, located in Suite 207 at 5710 Oleander Drive, and Drs. Marc Yandle and Nathan Cook are inviting patients and the public to come and celebrate with them and their families. A Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting will be held at 3:30.