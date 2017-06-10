Oh, The Places You'll Go - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. With his trademark use of humorous verse and illustrations, Dr. Seuss's wonderfully wise graduation speech will truly inspire anyone starting out in the world! Join us at this special Storytime, with activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings