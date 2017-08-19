Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. We all know nothing rhymes with orange, but how does that make Orange feel? Left out, of course! But when Apple notices how Orange is feeling, the entire English language begins to become a bit more inclusive. Activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings