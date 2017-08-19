Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime

Google Calendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble. We all know nothing rhymes with orange, but how does that make Orange feel? Left out, of course! But when Apple notices how Orange is feeling, the entire English language begins to become a bit more inclusive. Activities to follow.

Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nothing Rhymes with Orange - Storytime - 2017-08-19 19:00:00