Night Hunt - 21+

Resident Fee $5 | Non-Resident Fee $5

Get your flashlights ready Leland!!! This year's Night Hunt promises to be the best year yet. Come dressed in your best 90s outfits to hunt eggs in the dark and enjoy a performance from 120 Minutes (90s Tribute Band)! There will be prize eggs with gifts from local businesses hidden throughout the park! Food will be available for purchase from Vittles Food Truck! Adult beverages will also be available for purchase. If you are looking for a more slower paced egg hunt experience, check out our Master’s Division. (Suggested ages 50+)

Must be 21+ to attend. (Valid IDs are required for entry at gate.) PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED.