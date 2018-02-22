NHCS Magnet and Choice Schools Fair

New Hanover County Schools will host a Magnet and Choice Schools Fair on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Independence Mall from 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. There will be performances and demonstrations featuring students from Eaton, Codington, Freeman, International School at Gregory, Snipes, Virgo, and some of our High School Signature Programs. Staff and enrollment specialists will be available to speak with you about programs and answer questions about the application process.