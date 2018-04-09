New Hanover Year Round Schools Spring Break Camp!
Coastal Athletics 2049 Corporate Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
All Skills Baseball and Softball Camps!!!
When: April 9th-13th (Monday-Friday)
Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Ages: 7-12
Cost: $175/week or $40/day
To Register: Call us at (910)-452-5838 or online at www.coastalathletics.net
Please feel free to call us with any questions!
Info
Coastal Athletics 2049 Corporate Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Outdoor, Sports