New Hanover and Pender County Spring Break Camp!

Coastal Athletics 2049 Corporate Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

All Skills Baseball and Softball Camps!!!

When: March 26th-30th (Monday-Friday)

Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

Ages: 7-12

Cost: $175/week or $40/day

To Register: Call us at (910)-452-5838 or online at www.coastalathletics.net

Please feel free to call us with any questions!

