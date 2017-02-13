New Choices Single Moms Group
NHC Public Library Downtown 210 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
6pm. Main Library. This support group for single moms is presented by the YWCA in cooperation with New Hanover County Public Library. Learn about scholarships for going back to school, resources for job seeking, food assistance, and more! For more information about YWCA Outreach programs, contact Kelly Williams at 910-799-6820 ext 114.
