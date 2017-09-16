NC Shell Show
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9am-5pm. Cape Fear Museum. View the largest gathering of shell collections in the state and some of the world’s most beautiful, unusual and rare shells! Learn how to start a collection and shop for shells from on-site vendors. Featuring exhibits in more than twenty categories from North Carolina collections and single shells to natural history and shell photography
Info
