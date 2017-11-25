NC Holiday Flotilla Festival in the Park

Wrightsville Beach Park 98 Bob Sawyer Drive, Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina 28480

10am. Wrightsville Beach Park. Inflatable slides and bounce houses, a coloring contest, the Arab Choo Choo, festival food, and more. The event also includes arts and crafts booths, and an antique car show, and is a prelude to the popular NC Holiday Flotilla.

Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
