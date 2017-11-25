NC Holiday Flotilla Boat Parade and Fireworks
Wrightsville Beach City of Wilmington, North Carolina
6pm. Wrightsville Beach. The 33rd Annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla in Wrightsville Beach attracts more than 50,000 people to the area. It begins with a fireworks volley followed by a procession of colorfully lighted boats filling Banks Channel. A traditional fireworks display follows the Boat Parade. Don't forget to warm up with Festival in the Park earlier in the day.
Info
Wrightsville Beach City of Wilmington, North Carolina View Map
Kids & Family