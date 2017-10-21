NC Fossil Fair
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9am-6pm. Cape Fear Museum. The event is an annual gathering of fossil enthusiasts who share their passion and knowledge of paleontology with the public. Fossils include shark teeth, whale bone, sea urchins, shells and more. Smithsonian paleontologists will be on-site to identify fossils. Visitors are encouraged to bring fossils that need identification.
Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family