NC BIRDING TRAIL HIKES

Each month we will explore a different site along the NC Birding Trail in the Coastal Plain. Each hike will be approximately 2 miles. Transportation from Halyburton Park is included.

Greenfield Lake

Thurs 11/9 8 am -12 pm

Ages: 16 and up Cost: $10/person

Wrightsville Beach

Thurs 12/21 8 am-12pm

Ages: 16 and up Cost: $10/person