NC Birding Trail Hikes

Google Calendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00 iCalendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

NC BIRDING TRAIL HIKES

Each month we will explore a different site along the NC Birding Trail in the Coastal Plain. Each hike will be approximately 2 miles. Transportation from Halyburton Park is included.

Greenfield Lake

Thurs 11/9 8 am -12 pm

Ages: 16 and up Cost: $10/person

Wrightsville Beach

Thurs 12/21 8 am-12pm

Ages: 16 and up Cost: $10/person

Info
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor
910-341-0075
Google Calendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00 iCalendar - NC Birding Trail Hikes - 2017-12-12 08:00:00