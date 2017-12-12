NC Birding Trail Hikes
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Each month we will explore a different site along the NC Birding Trail in the Coastal Plain. Each hike will be approximately 2 miles. Transportation from Halyburton Park is included.
Greenfield Lake
Thurs 11/9 8 am -12 pm
Ages: 16 and up Cost: $10/person
Wrightsville Beach
Thurs 12/21 8 am-12pm
Ages: 16 and up Cost: $10/person
