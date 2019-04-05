NC Azalea Festival Street Fair
Wilmington Downtown Marketplace 100 Market St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
6-10pm on Friday; 10am on Saturday & Sunday. Downtown Wilmington. A free, family event. Vendor booths cover the entire stretch of the Waterfront Street Fair, and there are many activities. Vendors include face painting, jewelry (made from sea glass to antique buttons), t-shirts, and photography, but there are also new vendors offering wine, hot sauces, candles, and local honey. The food vendors have the staples- funnel cakes, fresh made lemonade, gyros, kettle corn and ice cream. More info at www.ncazaleafestival.org.
Info
