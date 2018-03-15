Nature Navigators - Foxes in Wilmington
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
3:30pm, Thursdays. Children’s Museum. Join us in exploring the beauty of the world around us! Nature Navigators will help foster a love of nature in children of all ages. From animal tracks to scavenger hunts, come explore some North Carolinian nature with us! Ideal for ages 5 - 9. Visit www.playwilmington.org for more information.
