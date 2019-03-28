What Does a Tree Need

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Bring your “Little Explorers” out to the park and discover nature through stories, songs, hands-on activities, hikes, and crafts. Children must be accompanied by adults. Adults attend at no cost. Children ages 2-5, $3. Please dress for the weather (including closed-toe shoes) to be ready for outdoor fun! Registration is required.

Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
910-341-0075
