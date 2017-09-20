NATIONAL FORENSIC SCIENCE WEEK

STEM Night

&

KIDS SAFETY EVENT

In celebration of the use of science in law enforcement and justice, National Forensic Science Week is celebrated September 17th – 23rd, 2017.

In order to commemorate Forensic Science Week, the Wilmington Police Department Forensics Unit will be having a STEM Night for teens ages 15 and up interested in science or forensics on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM.

During this event we will discuss forensic science and have some hands-on activities for kids interested in careers in STEM or in forensics.

We will also be holding a Kids Safety Event on Thursday, September 21st, 2017 from 5:30 – 7:30 PM.

During this event we will assemble ID Kits for kids and talk about drug prevention and personal safety, from online to encounters with strangers. This is open to 4th through 8th graders.

There are 40 slots, first come first served for the Kids Safety Event and 25 slots available, also first come first served for the STEM Night. In order to RSVP, contact Kim Breeden at (910) 343-3644 or kim.breeden@wilmingtonnc.gov