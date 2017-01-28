Mystery at the Museum
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
1-4pm. Cape Fear Museum. Something is missing from the Museum! Investigate the crime scene then gather your evidence.Take fingerprints, conduct chromatography tests, and analyze DNA. Interview witnesses and interrogate the suspects. Forensic science, technology, and your imagination will help you solve the latest Mystery at the Museum. Adult participation is required.
Info
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401 View Map